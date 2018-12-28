$0.14 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $502.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 390,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,218. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

