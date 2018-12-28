$0.16 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.58 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNG. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 241,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 240,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 913,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,025. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -40.82%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

