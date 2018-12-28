$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

RBBN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 4,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,154. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $519.82 million, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,210 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,725,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 352,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 288,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 288,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

