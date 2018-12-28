$0.24 EPS Expected for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Harvest Capital Credit posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Harvest Capital Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 23,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,497. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is currently 89.06%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,192 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Paul Buckanavage sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,777 shares of company stock valued at $870,692. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for about 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned about 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

