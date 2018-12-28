$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hess Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess Midstream Partners.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.15 million.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,564,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 713,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 102,807 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 455,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 335,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

