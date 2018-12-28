$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca plc (AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Guggenheim began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,719. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 50.2% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $10,519,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 415,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,151 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

