$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hospitality Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.94 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 122.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 28,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,882. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

