$1.04 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $715,902.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,346 shares of company stock worth $5,264,953. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 241,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $162.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 202.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $144.07 and a 1-year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

