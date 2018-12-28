$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (WELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.26. Welltower has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

