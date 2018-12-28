$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.42.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $194,399.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,179.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,485 shares of company stock worth $2,920,504 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NetApp by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NetApp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NetApp by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,647,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 842,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NetApp by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,493,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 908,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $195,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,568. NetApp has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

