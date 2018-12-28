$1.78 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (MCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.71. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Moody’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 108.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $1,334,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

