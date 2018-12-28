$112.81 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will report $112.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.92 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $81.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $401.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.63 million to $403.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $500.02 million, with estimates ranging from $470.61 million to $514.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $26,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,968,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after purchasing an additional 512,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,968,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after purchasing an additional 512,810 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,923,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 431,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 220,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 126,830 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 70.75%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

