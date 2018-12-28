$113.46 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $113.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.02 million and the lowest is $110.77 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $107.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $448.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.02 million to $451.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $468.87 million, with estimates ranging from $461.45 million to $479.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $93,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. sold 3,298 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $100,391.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,157 shares of company stock worth $1,240,596. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 725.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.