$130.37 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post $130.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.70 million and the highest is $133.48 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $129.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $504.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.10 million to $506.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $526.77 million, with estimates ranging from $519.80 million to $531.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 43.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,491,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,438,000 after buying an additional 406,275 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HEP opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.95. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

