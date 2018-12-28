$140.64 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will announce $140.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.04 million to $142.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust posted sales of $142.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $595.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.70 million to $596.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $608.41 million, with estimates ranging from $603.03 million to $619.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CHSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE:CHSP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 471,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,474,000 after buying an additional 79,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,971,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

