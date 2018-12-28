$2.63 EPS Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will announce $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.79. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $13.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Shares of BDX opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $1,073,655.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,397.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total transaction of $1,485,702.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,500.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

