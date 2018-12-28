2,272 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6,058.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $53.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

