$297.67 Million in Sales Expected for InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to post $297.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $294.34 million. InnerWorkings reported sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.87 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.

INWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other InnerWorkings news, Director Linda S. Wolf bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,950.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 61.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 36.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INWK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 499,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,452. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc engages in creation, production and distribution of marketing and promotional materials signage and displays, retail experiences events and promotions, and product packaging. It operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment includes operations in the United States and Canada.

