3,502 Shares in National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 15,837.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $150,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $426,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,159.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $578,456 in the last three months.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

