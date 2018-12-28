4,028 Shares in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 2,821 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $100,004.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $31.06 on Friday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $479.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

