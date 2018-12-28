4,195 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,931. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/4195-shares-in-starbucks-co-sbux-purchased-by-j-l-bainbridge-co-inc.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.