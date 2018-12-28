4,680 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Longbow Research started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $2,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700 over the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/4680-shares-in-wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-wh-purchased-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.