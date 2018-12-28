53,227 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.80 million. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/53227-shares-in-jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef-purchased-by-putnam-investments-llc.html.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.