$57.33 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx Inc (AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to report $57.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $58.70 million. Alteryx posted sales of $38.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $201.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $202.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.54 million, with estimates ranging from $262.38 million to $281.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $238,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $48,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 194,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,233 and sold 187,462 shares valued at $9,832,831. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,406. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

