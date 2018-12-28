$592.00 Million in Sales Expected for Wabash National Co. (WNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) will post sales of $592.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wabash National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $583.60 million. Wabash National posted sales of $543.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabash National will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wabash National.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $688.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Wabash National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Wabash National by 36.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wabash National by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 109,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

