59,660 Shares in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David P. Malone bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,301.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/59660-shares-in-hope-bancorp-inc-hope-acquired-by-putnam-investments-llc.html.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.