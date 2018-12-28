7,250 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavi Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 498,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $4,460,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 100.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,274,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,538,000 after buying an additional 638,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 267,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.01.

BAC opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

