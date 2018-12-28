$741.22 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc (GMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to report $741.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.82 million and the highest is $746.00 million. GMS reported sales of $585.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). GMS had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of GMS to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 764,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,926. The stock has a market cap of $600.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 100,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,371.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $13,353,000. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GMS by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

