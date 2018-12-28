75,960 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $32.98 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

