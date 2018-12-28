$9.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report $9.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $9.89 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $7.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $35.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.19 billion to $39.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.79 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.