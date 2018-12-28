92 Resources (NTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 17.14 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

About 92 Resources (CVE:NTY)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

