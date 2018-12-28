$966.00 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report $966.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $963.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $969.26 million. Shutterfly posted sales of $593.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterfly.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shutterfly from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold sold 9,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $648,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $229,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Shutterfly by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Shutterfly by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Shutterfly by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Shutterfly by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Shutterfly by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SFLY stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterfly (SFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.