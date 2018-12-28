Acacia Mining (ABGLF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Mining plc is a mining company which acquires and explores primarily for gold. The Company’s producing mines consists of Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara and a portfolio of exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya and Burkina Faso. Acacia Mining plc, formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Acacia Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABGLF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Acacia Mining has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $935.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.02.

About Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acacia Mining (ABGLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.