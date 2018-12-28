Aceto (ACET) Shares Down 11.8%

Aceto Co. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s share price traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 501,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 244,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Aceto presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). Aceto had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $164.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aceto by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aceto by 310.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aceto by 100.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 147,987 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aceto during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aceto by 105.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 127,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Aceto Corporation engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals, and agricultural protection products. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

