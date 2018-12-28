Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.71.

AKAO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Gabelli lowered Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 157,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $282,390.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,343,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,661.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 80,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $151,530.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,343,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,056.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,008,362 shares of company stock worth $1,677,078 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Achaogen by 2,745.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 284,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Achaogen by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 903,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 215,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Achaogen by 274.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achaogen stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. Achaogen has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 214.74% and a negative net margin of 2,045.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Achaogen will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. It offers Plazomicin to treat bacterial illness, such as complicated urinary tract infection, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae.

