ACS Motion Control (ACSEF) and IntriCon (IIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACS Motion Control and IntriCon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IntriCon $88.31 million 2.50 $1.80 million $0.29 88.24

IntriCon has higher revenue and earnings than ACS Motion Control.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACS Motion Control and IntriCon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 IntriCon 0 1 2 0 2.67

IntriCon has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.90%.

Profitability

This table compares ACS Motion Control and IntriCon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A IntriCon 4.82% 13.06% 7.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of IntriCon shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of IntriCon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ACS Motion Control has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntriCon has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IntriCon beats ACS Motion Control on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACS Motion Control

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

