Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $170.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 157,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 77,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $186.99.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

