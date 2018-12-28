Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.60

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 2782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.02.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

