Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.31. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 15847 shares.

ADIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/adial-pharmaceuticals-adil-shares-gap-up-to-6-31.html.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.