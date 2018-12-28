Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Shares Gap Up to $6.31

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.31. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 15847 shares.
ADIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.
