Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,844 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In related news, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,126,654.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,718.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $1,074,217.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,317.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,226 shares of company stock worth $3,755,082. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $92.19 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

