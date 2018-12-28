Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. First Analysis set a $112.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Qualys stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $156,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,169 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

