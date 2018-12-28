AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49.
