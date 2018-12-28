AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/advisorshares-newfleet-multi-sector-income-etf-minc-declares-dividend-increase-0-14-per-share.html.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.