Aegion Corp (AEGN) Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEGN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

AEGN stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David F. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/aegion-corp-aegn-holdings-reduced-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.