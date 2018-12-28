AerCap Holdings (AER) Stake Lessened by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $46,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER opened at $38.74 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AerCap Holdings (AER) Stake Lessened by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/aercap-holdings-aer-stake-lessened-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.