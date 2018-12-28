Aergo Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Aergo has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $690,991.00 worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00002638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.02351366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00152430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00201515 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025647 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

