Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AET. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aetna in the third quarter valued at $2,549,565,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aetna by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,607 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Aetna by 111.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,818 shares during the last quarter. Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aetna in the third quarter valued at $217,252,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aetna by 49.1% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after acquiring an additional 398,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Shares of AET opened at $212.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

