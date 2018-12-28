Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/27/2018 – Air Transport Services Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2018 – Air Transport Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

12/24/2018 – Air Transport Services Group was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy atsg” rating on the stock.

12/21/2018 – Air Transport Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

12/21/2018 – Air Transport Services Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2018 – Air Transport Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

12/12/2018 – Air Transport Services Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – Air Transport Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

11/6/2018 – Air Transport Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.82. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Air Transport Services Group Inc alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,481,000 after purchasing an additional 413,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.