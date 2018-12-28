Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.46.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,846.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.