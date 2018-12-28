Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $16.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

ALDX stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.81. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,335,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

