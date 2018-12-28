ALIS (ALIS) Price Reaches $0.0317 on Exchanges

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,541.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.02388141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00148579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00198986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025879 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025910 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

